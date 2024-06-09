Oliver-area ski resort denied dismissal against former manager's wage discrimination case

Photo: File photo

Mount Baldy Resort's motion to squash a complaint from its former operations manager before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal was denied.

According to a May 29 BC Human Rights Tribunal decision, the case, filed by former Oliver-area ski resort operations manager Caroline Sherrer, accuses Baldy and its chairman, Victor Tsao, of significantly underpaying her compared to previous male managers.

The case will be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, after the Mt. Baldy Resort Inc. and Tsao's application to have it dismissed was denied, stating not enough evidence was provided as to why the female manager was paid "substantially less" than the previous senior managers.

Sherrer worked for Baldy Mountain Resorts from October 2019 until April 2021.

"Sherrer says her Operations Manager duties were the same or substantially similar to those of previous senior managers whose job titles were General Manager and Facility Manager, who were all men [Previous Managers], but she was paid less than them and received less benefits. Therefore, Ms. Sherrer alleges discrimination based on sex in wages contrary to s.12 of the Human Rights Code," said the tribunal decision by Ijeamaka Anika.

Sherrer has 30 years of experience in the ski industry, including work at ski resorts as a lift operations manager, operations manager, and general manager.

The decisions noted that Sherrer claimed that even though the resort hired her as the Operations Manager, when she received the employment contract, she saw that her duties were that of a General Manager and the wage did not correspond with the responsibilities.

"Sherrer says that because she had already accepted the position and felt empathy for the business – all the managers had resigned – she decided to continue the job."

Throughout her work, Sherrer came to realize that her $58,000 salary with a $5,000 bonus was less than previous male managers and she received fewer benefits.

The Tribunal noted that one of the contracts for a general manager was "identical" but offered $84,000 along with four weeks of vacation, a vehicle, a cell phone, and several bonuses.

Another contract for a facilities manager paid $10,000 more than Sherrer’s salary despite having fewer responsibilities.

"Ms. Sherrer says she raised being paid less than the previous managers with the [Mount Baldy] and Mr. Tsao told her she had no authority to access the information on past employee wages," the decision reads.

It is unclear when she raised this issue with her employer, but after nearly a year on the job, she received a $1,000 pay increase.

According to the decision, after two ski seasons, she left the job, deciding to resign because the work involved a high level of responsibility, which was not matched by the financial compensation she received.

Anika said they were not persuaded by the Mt. Baldy's argument that the prior managers had different or additional duties that justified a higher compensation package.

The company argued that Sherrer’s work did not require the same level of effort as the previous managers and noted that she did not handle real estate development.

However, the Tribunal ruled that the company provided no evidence to support the claim that Sherrer was expected to deal with real estate or that the previous managers did.

She also justified her skill in the position with evidence is that she outperformed the previous managers, increasing revenue by 27 per cent and skier visits by 24 per cent during COVID-19 operations, which Baldy does not dispute.

With the application to dismiss rejected, a hearing will be held where the Tribunal will determine if discrimination occurred.

Mount Baldy did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.

This is not the first time Baldy and Sherrer have faced off in regards to her employment at the resort.