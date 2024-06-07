'It's wrong': Oliver resident alarmed after dog eats poisoned hot dogs

Photo: Krista Brown

An Oliver resident is sharing a warning after finding large amount of hot dogs stuffed with ibuprofen which caused her dog Otis fell ill.

Krista Brown said last Saturday she let her dog out, who headed behind the pump house on Copper Road in the hillside in the Oliver Heights area.

Unfortunately he fell sick that day and continued to get worse on Sunday.

"I thought it was just something gastrointestinal, so I took him to the vet on Monday," she said, noting the vet thought the same thing.

"But he wasn't getting better, right? Typically, dogs get better quite quickly, but that wasn't the case."

On Wednesday, Brown said she followed Otis out around the pump house and discovered a pile of wieners stuffed with ibuprofen.

"Immediately, Thursday morning, we're back at the vet, and he's back in on IV fluids, getting the treatment he needs to not continue down this poisoning thing," she said.

"But the really frightening thing is that somebody actually took the time to slice up wieners and put a pill in each wiener."

At first, she thought they might have even just been beans stuffed inside, but was disappointed to find otherwise.

According to the VCA Canada network of veterinary hospitals, although relatively safe in humans, ibuprofen can be extremely harmful to dogs.

"I don't know if there's more somewhere in Oliver, or if this was a one off. Either way, it's wrong," Brown said, adding there are other dogs in her neighbourhood.

Luckily Otis is on the mend.

"He's on stomach meds to look after him for any ulcerating and stomach bleeding and all of that kind of stuff. For the next couple weeks, he's on some other meds as well, and he's still not, I would say, not completely out of the woods. I'm waiting for lab results for some more testing for him and stuff. But he's certainly not laying on my floor looking like he's gonna die anymore. He's up and happy, so I'm happy."

She did report the incident to RCMP and dropped off the pills.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed the police had received the items and it was a criminal offence, but unfortunately has no witnesses or video of who may have done this.

"Someone had bad intentions obviously," he said in an emailed statement, noting it was a malicious move.

He reminded the public that if their dog is off leash, to keep them within close proximity and abide to local bylaws.