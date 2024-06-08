'It truly is an experience:' Osoyoos Home Hardware a local destination and historical landmark

Sarah Crookall

The greatest little Home Hardware in Canada may just be the one nestled in a small B.C. town.

The Osoyoos Home Hardware has become known as a local landmark for nearly 40 years, packing a variety of special merchandise in the historical store.

“It truly is an experience,” said Frances Sologuk, store owner. “We didn’t start out that way, we’ve just evolved and we’re still evolving.”

One customer described the store as “a store that has many layers of fun excitement and lots of shopping.” Others say its the place they know they can find what they need, including unique and hard to find items, with friendly service.

Sologuk said the store is not any larger than other Home Hardwares in terms of square feet, despite people getting the impression that it is.

“We have utilized every square inch so maybe that's why it feels bigger is because we don't sell by the square foot we're almost selling by the cubic foot,” Sologuk said.

The unique layout of the Osoyoos store is made up of two old buildings and three sets of stairs, which lends a feeling that the store goes on and on. The owner said it got that way by striving to serve the community, bringing in what people wanted.

Home Hardwares are also individually owned, allowing for more freedom on store shelves. In Osoyoos, employees are in charge of their own departments, making key purchasing decisions.

“Because they're the ones on the floor, talking to a customer, so no one person can do all buying,” Sologuk said.

The store has also become somewhat of a living museum of history with old photos and items on the walls from previous owner who opened in 1942.

Sologuk bought the old hardware store in 1985 and started what she calls “un-renovations” by removing tiles and exposing old beams and much of the original wood.

“We really wanted to retain the history,” she added. “So, we un-renovated, started in one corner, and we just found so much history.

With displays of various items like original doors from Camp McKinney, customers are also known for bringing in old household items to display on the store walls.

Now, the store employs 35 people with 20 full-time staff, some of whom have been working in the shop for generations.

Next year, the store celebrates its 40th anniversary. During that time, many people in the community have watched the store become a community hub.

“We've evolved into a destination store,” Sologuk said.