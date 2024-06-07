Thief steals from vineyard shop as Osoyoos farmer works nearby

Sarah Crookall

A brazen thief stole a chainsaw from a vineyard shop in daylight while the owner was nearby, taking off on a scooter along Highway 3 near the Home Hardware Building Centre.

On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., farmer Dapinder Gill was working in his vineyard when he saw a man walking up to his shop. He was unable to get to the man before the incident, but later saw that he stole a chainsaw on his security camera.

"We saw this guy come in just boldly without any fear — nothing — I don't know if he saw that I was working just over the top, but he just he came in, grabbed the chainsaw," Gill said.

The chainsaw is estimated to be worth around $1,200.

"Even our cameras they actually notify you that you're being recorded. He didn't even really care or anything about that."

Gill added that it's already been a tough year for farmers, and to have theft on top of that is insult to injury.

It's not the first time that someone has stolen from his property either. Two years ago he had a theft where the perpetrator also caused a lot of damage.

"We have an RV there and they took all the batteries out, punctured a hole in our RV fuel tank, cut the power cord. They did a whole bunch of other damage to other vehicles around at night."

Gill is considering filing a police report but expresses skepticism about police action on such matters. Although he has locks and security cameras, he said it''s difficult to manage theft when it's being done in the daylight during working hours.