Two dead at luxury Oliver racetrack following crash

A crash at Oliver's Area 27 luxury racetrack has led to two deaths.

Police confirm that on June 5, the driver of a sports car at a private event missed a turn and hit a cement barrier at high speed.

“Tragically, both the driver and passenger succumbed to injuries they sustained,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

“Criminality is not believed to be factor, and the matter is now being investigating by the BC Coroner Service.”

No further information will be provided by police at this time.

Area 27 describes itself as an "exclusive" and "luxury" private motorsports club. On its website, it boasts a track with the "flow of a classic Grand Prix circuit and benefits of modern technology."

Area 27 provided the following comment:

"It is with heavy hearts that Area 27 Motorsports Park management is reporting the passing of two track day participants involved in a client entertainment event on June 5, 2024. The deceased were traveling in the same vehicle as driver and passenger.

The experienced driver appeared to have lost control in the braking zone for turn 1. It is unclear at this time as to what the root cause of the accident was. The entire team at Area 27 is sending its deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and the motorsports community.

As the investigation is still ongoing, there will be no further comment."