Vehicle crashes lead to drug busts in Oliver

Photo: Contributed

Two significant criminal drug busts took place in Oliver recently, involving impaired driving and trafficking.

According to police, on May 14, an officer was called to a single-vehicle crash on Road 2 at Highway 97, which saw a vehicle in the ditch.

The driver left the scene, but the officer found the man, who appeared intoxicated. The officer then found a "large amount of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, along with over $8,000 in Canadian currency," according to an RCMP news release.

The man, a 41-year-old from Osoyoos, now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP had another bust a few weeks later when, on June 3, officers were called to a vehicle crash at Sawmill Road and Maple Avenue in Oliver.

A parked delivery van had been rear-ended. The driver of the car who smacked into the van was later arrested for impaired operation of that vehicle, and when he was searched, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and Canadian currency were seize, according to a police.

The man in question is a 49-year-old from Oliver, who now faces trafficking charges in addition to his charges for driving while impaired.

“Both these files involve significant quantities of illicit drugs being seized with a street value in excess of $10,000 in each instance,” said Cpl. Chad Jackson, Oliver RCMP.

“Investigating officers believe that both men were in possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking them.”

Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, said the incidents "highlight the serious problems of impaired driving and drug trafficking in our communities."

Anyone aware of drug trafficking in the South Okanagan is encouraged to contact RCMP or, anonymously, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.