Pizza Hut is coming to Osoyoos Main Street later this summer

Photo: Pizza Hut, Instagram

Pizza Hut is coming all the way south down the valley to Osoyoos’ Main Street in September.

The local pizza chain owner is aiming for a Sept. 1 opening, confirming the store at 8309 Main Street, beside Shoppers Drug Mart, is currently under construction.

“We're trying to open up,” said Jot Sohi, store owner. “We wanted to catch the summer time but unfortunately I just finished my other Pizza Hut in Revelstoke. So, the timeline is that we have to miss this summer, but that's okay.”

This week, chatter started on social media about the pizza chain possibly opening up shop after a Google search showed the store set to open in the South Okanagan town.

Reactions from locals were mixed from excited to disappointed, citing other nearby pizza restaurants and healthy competition.

Sohi is no stranger to the business, owning four Pizza Hut stores in Revelstoke, Lake Country, Langley, and Surrey.