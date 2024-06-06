Town of Oliver publicly announces June Pride Month in show of loud support

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver held a public announcement proclaiming June Pride Month in a loud show of support on Thursday morning.

Council members gathered in front of Town Hall to deliver the announcement and demonstrate support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community as per council discussions Monday. The municipality will also be investing in ways to demonstrate support of the pride community like investing in flags on Main Street and at Town Hall.

“By proclaiming the month of June as Pride Month the Town of Oliver would like to acknowledge and celebrate the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community and demonstrate inclusiveness in Oliver,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a public statement.

During the public announcement, Tony Munday, president of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Association, also delivered a speech.

“This proclamation is a celebration of the vibrant spectrum of identities that make up our community. It is a testament to our unity, love, and the unwavering spirit of inclusivity,” Munday said in a public statement.

Munday added that while Oliver values diversity and inclusion, work still needs to be done to educate, advocate, and support one another.

The president said that the society stands with members of the pride community who may still be struggling, adding “your life is worth celebrating.”