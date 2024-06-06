'Operation Cenotaph:' Veteran to run 60 km ultra-marathon from Osoyoos to Penticton in support of Wounded Warriors

Photo: Contributed Ian Mawston at the Osoyoos cenotaph.

Penticton resident and British veteran Ian Mawson, 39, is running a 60 km ultra-marathon dubbed Operation Cenotaph for Wounded Warriors Canada this fall.

With his sights on Sept. 7, he’ll be running with a Canadian flag dawning the names of Canadian military personnel that were killed while on deployment to Afghanistan. The flag has been made by Blackbird Industries, a veteran-run company.

Stopping in Oliver and OK Falls, Mawson will be running from the Osoyoos cenotaph to the Penticton cenotaph, laying flowers with a moment of silence to honour the fallen soldiers.

“The first focus is the financial — raising money for Wounded Warriors Canada and the reason why I chose Wounded Warriors Canada is because they've got a lot of initiatives and programs that are geared to helping first responders and current military and veterans,” Mawson said.

“The second focus of the run is the remembrance section, which is why I've chosen to run from cenotaph to cenotaph. And that's just to remember the personnel within the Canadian Forces that fell during the deployment in Afghanistan."

Originally from Coventry, England, Mawson served in Iraq and sees Afghanistan deployments as the Canadian correlate.

Mawson said some colleagues of his have been impacted by PTSD. In the early 2010s, data collected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found that 22 veterans died by suicide.

Last year, Mawson did 22 push-ups as a fundraiser for ALL OK clothing, a Canadian and veteran-run company raising awareness for peer mental health support. But he didn't want to stop there.

“if you've got somebody within your friend group or something that is a veteran, or first responder — just offering peer support is the first step to really stopping anything from happening if a crisis does happen,” Mawson added.

Working with BC Corrections out of Oliver’s Okanagan Correctional Centre, Mawson said Critical Incident Response the Critical Incident Response mental health team there has been a tremendous form of support in helping people.

On Sept. 14, there will be a wrap party for Operation Cenotaph at Tin Whistle Brewery in Penticton with proceeds going back to the fundraiser. More details will be finalized closer to the fall.

For more information on Operation Cenotaph click here, and to donate click here.