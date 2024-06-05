Oliver's Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course hosted PGA of BC Assistants' Championship tournament

Photo: PGA of BC Steven Lecuyer wins big at PGA of BC Assistant's' tournament.

Oliver's Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course hosted the provincial Cobra Puma Golf PGA of BC Assistants’ Championship tournament this week.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the PGA of BC announced Steven Lecuyer won the tournament for a second consecutive time, Tuesday.

“I started out decent, but on four I thought it was over,” said Lecuyer in a PGC of BC press release. “I ended up making an eight. I wasn’t as positive as I could be for the next few holes, but I made a birdie on seven and thought to myself ‘Ok, let’s make a couple more of these and I might have a chance in the end.’”

Contestants battled heavy winds, which according to Environment Canada, averaged 40 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, Tuesday.

Lecuyer shot an even-par 72 during the first round. However, shooting a quadruple-bogey in the final round set him back before eventually making a par on the 18th hole for a final round of 75.

Lionel Taylor landed second place, but also performed well with a 77 in round one, and a 71 in round two.

“Taylor’s one-under 71 yesterday was the most dominant single-round performance relative to the field in a PGA of BC championship of the last decade,” reads the press release.

John Shin and Khan Lee both finished five over par, scoring the same when considering both rounds.