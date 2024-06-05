Osoyoos Buy-Low Foods to become Save-On-Foods with grand opening

Photo: Google Maps

Osoyoos Main Street grocer Buy-Low Foods is transitioning to its sister company Save-On-Foods this week.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Pattison Food Group officially announced the change that has long been rumoured in the community, stating grand opening celebrations will take place Thursday.

"This is a very exciting time for our team and our community,” said Kelly Lopes, store manager, in the press release.

“We can’t wait to provide even more options to our customers and we think they are going to love what they find in store.”

Buy-Low Foods will be closing on Wednesday at 6 p.m., reopening the next day as Save-On-Foods at 8 a.m. Both stores operate under the same food and grocer umbrella business Pattison Food Group.

The Osoyoos store will be running a draw throughout the upcoming weeks. Shoppers who spend $50 or more from June 8 to 19 can enter to win a $500 Save-On-foods gift card. The winner will be announced June 20.

According to the press release, Save-On-Foods will offer the following promotions:

Darrell’s Deals, which offer customers a hot price on one of company president Darrell Jones’ favourite products each week

My Offers digital coupons, which customers can load straight to their More Rewards cards via the Save-On-Foods app or online

Online shopping, where customers can order groceries online or via the Save-On-Foods app and select the curbside pickup time that works best for them starting on June 13

“Customers can expect the same level of exceptional service they’ve grown accustomed to in Osoyoos as the same great team members continue to work in this store,” reads the press release.

On social media some locals have expressed concern over continuation of delivery options amid the transition. According to email exchanges with Pattison Group director of e-commerce Brenna Leonard, Save-On-Foods will be offering a third-party delivery service.

“It’s very important to us that we ensure all our customers have access to the groceries they need,” Leonard wrote in the email.

Save-On-Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer until the fall when it will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.