Final push for fireworks funds at 'Canada Day Warm Up' party in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo/Mike Biden

With Canada Day fast approaching, the Osoyoos Festival Society is making a final push to fundraise and raise excitement for a spectacular fireworks show.

On June 14, they are hosting a "Canada Day Warm Up Party" at the Watermark Beach Resort.

From 7 to 11 p.m., attendees can enjoy dancing, wine tastings, food and a silent auction featuring goods experiences from many local vendors.

There will also be door prizes, games and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $30, and can be purchased by e-transfering [email protected] or in person at Elvis Fine Jewelry downtown.

The Osoyoos Festival Society has taken up the cause of providing the town's famously fabulous Canada Day fireworks show, aiming to re-ignite the tradition after it was cancelled last year.

They have been actively fundraising for months.