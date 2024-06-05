Osoyoos high school student wins gold at Skills Canada National Competition in electronics

Photo: Skills Canada Thomas Wyzykoski, Tucker Macor, and Jason Li.

An Osoyoos Secondary School student has become the best in the country for electronics, winning gold at Skills Canada National Competition over the weekend.

Competing two full days last week, 17-year-old Tucker Macor was awarded the title of national champ at the secondary school level in Québec City at ExpoCité, Saturday.

Tucker’s mom, Cristal Macor, admitted some excited profanities came out when watching the live stream of Tucker being presented the gold medal.

“I was just in complete shock. I mean, I shouldn't be because Tucker has always been a wild card in what he knows and what he is capable of figuring out as he goes along, but it was very exciting," she said.

Roughly 500 students competed in 40 different trade skills areas from landscaping to video production. The local teen has competed before, but not at this level.

“It's just awesome,” said Boyd Turnbull, OSS technology education teacher. “Here's a kid that just opened doors up for himself just by taking a leap of faith and jumping into a competition.”

Turnbull accompanied Tucker on his trip to Québec for the competition, which took place from May 30 to June 1.

Watching the challenges unfold section by section, the Osoyoos shop teacher said he was confident Tucker could be in the top, but wasn’t sure where he'd land, especially since one of the other high performers was taught by an electronic engineer.

“It was very tough to try and figure out because each one of them is doing the project differently and so you don't know which one’s doing it right — it was quite interesting to watch."

According to Skills Canada, competitors were evaluated based on “strict industry standards" and competed against the best in Canada.

Boyd said the judges were impressed with Tucker’s demonstrated knowledge and how he approached problem solving.

The electronics challenge was organized into five sections: breadboarding, soldering, fault-finding, rework, and theory.

Theory was the toughest part, Tucker said.

“Because I've never had electronics classes so a lot of the theory stuff I just was not taught,” he added. “My skills are all in the practical side of actually doing stuff.”

With a B.C. flag in hand, Tucker described stepping on stage to get his medal as very exciting.

However, Tucker said his favourite part of the experience was meeting other competitors “especially being from a small town, there's like nobody like that around.”

He even met his 22-year-old cousin Jackson Macor for the first time, who won bronze for welding at the Skills Canada competition. The Ontario-based Macor was mistakenly given Tucker’s name tag so he found his cousin in order to give his tag back.

Looking back, Cristal said her youngest son has always been curious, taking things apart and putting them back together since he was a toddler.

“I got a laptop for Christmas one year and he was probably about two or three years old and I sat it on the couch beside him and came back and all of the keys are off of the keyboard.

“He wouldn't watch TV as a kid. I remember thinking that I would, just to have a break, pay him to watch TV — almost. He wasn't really interested in that, he always wanted to be doing something.”

Most of all, the mom said she’s proud that the champ is a very good and helpful person. She thanks shop teachers Boyd Turnbull and Ivan Langley, the school district, and the Town and community for all of their support.

Upon coming home from nationals, Turnbull set up a surprise gathering for Tucker with his friends at OSS. Next, Tucker will learn if he will be sent to France for further competitions.

“This just solidifies the fact that these competitions — they're great for the kids, the exposure’s great, they're great for the trades, they’re great for the community,” Turnbull said.

It was a good competition for the province too. Another B.C. student, Ayden Meinhardt, also won gold in electronics at the post-secondary level at Skills Canada.

The Skills Canada’s National Competition aims to promote skilled trades and technology careers while positively engaging youth.