Oliver Elementary School to get new accessible playground

Students at Oliver Elementary School can look forward to a new accessible playground with the province announcing $195,000 in funding for the local school district's project.

“Playgrounds are essential for helping our kids grow, interact, and stay active,” said Roly Russell, Boundary-Similkameen MLA, in a press release.

“I’m thrilled that Oliver Elementary is a part of our government's accessible playground funding, ensuring children in our community have a safe and accessible place to play.”

School District 53 is receiving $195,000 to build an accessible playground for kids of all abilities.

The funding is part of the province’s playground equipment program, which is funding 26 new playgrounds, all in different school districts.

This year, the province is spending $3.75 billion for school projects over the next three years. According to the NDP caucus, the investment includes school expansions, upgrades, replacements and buying land for future schools.