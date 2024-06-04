Osoyoos landfill closes due to gusting high winds

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill closed due to high winds Tuesday.

Shortly after noon, the Town of Osoyoos issued notice alerting the public of the closure due to weather conditions.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience,” reads the municipal notice.

According to Environment Canada, southern winds in Osoyoos averaged 40 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr.

On Tuesdays, the facility is typically open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Town staff are aiming to reopen the landfill as soon as possible.