Town of Oliver proclaims June Pride Month, organizing public announcement of support

The Town of Oliver has officially proclaimed June Pride Month and will be holding a public announcement later this month.

During a council meeting Monday, council voted to declare June 1 to 30 Pride Month and promote it on the Town's social media and website.

Additionally, council decided to arrange a public announcement for the proclamation, as suggested by Coun. Amy Grice.

“Perhaps with the president of the SOS Pride Association [...] we can have some media invited just to make this a little bit louder, I think would be good.

"I think that community has been facing a lot of — especially recently — loud discrimination and so I think that if we're going to be allies and accomplices and we need to be just as loud in our support.”

With input from Coun. Petra Veintimilla, council also discussed investing in pride flags to hang along Main Street and at Oliver Town Hall.

According to a report from deputy corporate officer Brieanne Mader, the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society “were overjoyed when the Town of Oliver made a public acknowledgement last year and they would like the Town to acknowledge and celebrate the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community again this year in the month of June and demonstrate inclusiveness in Oliver.”

The society also has recommended other forms of support such as donating to a local 2SLGBTQ+ organization or youth group, and/or attending a Pride event in the community.

Council has not yet set a date for the public announcement.