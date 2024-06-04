Repeated false alarms triggering police response will cost Oliver residents and business owners

Photo: File photo

Repeated false alarm calls triggering police response will now cost residents and business owners in Oliver.

During a Town of Oliver council meeting Monday, members approved imposing fees for false RCMP alarms, including those from panic alarms and burglar alarms.

The move comes after the Oliver RCMP detachment says it has responded to an increased number of false alarms in recent years, often from the same properties.

The fines are:

First response to false alarm – Warning issued, no fee

Second false alarm - $50

Third false alarm - $150

Fourth false alarm - $400

Fifth false alarm - $600

Subsequent responses to false alarms within a calendar year - $900

Property owners are encouraged to: