Repeated false alarms triggering police response will cost Oliver residents and business owners

Repeated false alarm calls triggering police response will now cost residents and business owners in Oliver.
During a Town of Oliver council meeting Monday, members approved imposing fees for false RCMP alarms, including those from panic alarms and burglar alarms.
The move comes after the Oliver RCMP detachment says it has responded to an increased number of false alarms in recent years, often from the same properties.
The fines are:
- First response to false alarm – Warning issued, no fee
- Second false alarm - $50
- Third false alarm - $150
- Fourth false alarm - $400
- Fifth false alarm - $600
- Subsequent responses to false alarms within a calendar year - $900
Property owners are encouraged to:
- Ensure alarm systems are working properly
- Regularly maintain alarm systems
- Regularly update contact information with alarm monitoring service and instruct them to contact you or your identified property representative prior to contacting police or fire for attendance