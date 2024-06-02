Oliver council decides on fines for false RCMP calls from panic and burglar alarms

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Town of Oliver council will decide whether it will be setting out fines for false alarm calls to the police this week.

On Monday, Oliver council will deliberate implementing fees for false alarms, including from panic alarms and burglar alarms, with the first offence prompting a warning.

The move comes after the Oliver RCMP Detachment says it has responded to an increased number of false alarms in recent years, often from the same properties.

According to a report by corporate officer Rochelle Lougheed, the police service received 114 calls in 2022, 161 in 2023, and 60 so far this year.

"To ensure that police officers are available to deal with emergencies and crimes in progress, we need to find a way to reduce the time officers spend responding to false alarms," reads the report.

"There were four properties that had repeated false alarms between 2022 and 2023, two properties that had repeated false alarms between 2023 and 2024, and one property that had repeated false alarms between all three years.

"Of the calls received to date in 2024, 31 of the calls, or 52%, were received from only [four] properties."

On the table, council will discuss a fee structure with graduated fees based on a calendar year.

The proposed fines are:

First response to false alarm – Warning issued, no fee

Second false alarm - $50

Third false alarm - $150

Fourth false alarm - $400

Fifth false alarm - $600

Subsequent responses to false alarms within a calendar year - $900

The fees would be billed to property owners and businesses. Property owners and businesses would have 30 days to pay the fine before the invoice would be sent to collections.

In the report, staff noted false alarm calls take up resources and time.

As such, property owners are encouraged to:

Ensure alarm systems are working properly

Regularly maintain alarm systems

Regularly update contact information with alarm monitoring service and instruct them to contact you or your identified property representative prior to contacting police or fire for attendance

The City of Penticton already has fines set in place for false alarms, with fees starting at $235 for the second offence and $435 thereafter the fourth.