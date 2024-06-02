Oliver junior firefighters raise over $1K to support student delegates's trip to sister city in Japan

Photo: Sarah Crookall Rylan Bakker, Jackson Schaffrick, Jordyn Nelson, Riya Chahal, Zephyr Pickell.

The Oliver Fire Department raised $1092.50 supporting Oliver’s student ambassador youth delegates’ trip to twin city Bandai, Japan this summer.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., three student delegates and two junior firefighters were serving up burgers and hot dogs at the Buy-Low Foods parking lot.

Public donations were collected in a big black firefighter’s boot at the food table for the trip taking place from July 28 to Aug. 3. The delegates’ meeting is organized through the township’s longstanding sister city partnership with Bandai.

Earlier in March, the Town of Oliver reported that it would be financing half of the airfare costs at $2,285 per student through its sister city reserve fund.

The three 17-year-old student ambassadors, Zephyr Pickell, Riya Chahal, and Jordyn Nelson, said they are excited for their upcoming journey abroad.

The ambassadors were joined by junior firefighters Jackson Schaffrick and Rylan Bakker. Organizers said that the fundraising event was put together because the junior firefighters wanted to support the ambassadors who are around the same age.

“Much thanks to all those who lent a hand in making it happen, the junior rookie firefighters for supporting their fellow students, and the community of Oliver for coming out to support our team,” reads a Facebook post from the Oliver Fire Department.

The student delegates said there will be more fundraiser event in the weeks to come.