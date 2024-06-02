Osoyoos Seniors' Centre receives $15,000 in funding to repair flooring at the activity centre

Photo: Danyelle Rutledge

Osoyoos Seniors' Centre Association received a $15,000 cheque from the Cogir Foundation to repair the activity centre’s well-weathered flooring.

Last week, the Cogir Foundation, a realty firm of Regency Retirement Resorts, presented the donation to seniors at the centre.

"It helps lot of people positively," said Blaine Melnyk, director of marketing and leasing for Regency Retirement Resorts. "Not only seniors, but anybody who uses the Osoyoos Activity Center, which is a very well used facility."

Through Cogir Foundation, organizations can apply for funding through four different streams. The Osoyoos Seniors’ Centre Association applied through the health of seniors stream, which was awarded last week.

The $15,000 contribution will be able to cover most of the cost of the new the floor in the activity centre. Melnyk said there were also a number of individual donors who pitched in.

The floor has become weathered due to frequent activity.

“As an example they have three different groups of line dancers in [Monday] morning alone, so it's a heavily used facility,” added Melnyk.

Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health, was in also attendance, speaking with people at the event during the NPD caucus retreat in Osoyoos.