Osoyoos park washrooms back to regular operating hours after closing early for two weeks

Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos park washrooms are back to regular operating hours after closing early for two weeks due to staffing shortages and software challenges.
According to a Town public notice Saturday, park washrooms are now open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at:
- Cottonwood Park
- Desert Sunrise Marina
- Goodman Park
- Gyro Park
- Kinsmen Park
- Legion Beach
- Lions Park
- Pioneer Walkway Park
Two weeks ago, the Town of Osoyoos issued a public notice notifying residents and visitors of earlier closing times at various park washrooms, including at Gyro Park and Legion Beach.
During that time, washrooms with automatic locks were operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while all other washrooms were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We thank you for your patience,” reads the notice.