Venables Theatre hosting ward-winning stand-up comedian Steve Patterson

Venables Theatre & Train Wreck Comedy will be hosting Canadian comedy veteran Steve Patterson as PatterDad come fall.

Patterson has been a crowd favorite since his first Just for Laughs Gala appearance back in 2004 and as host of the long-running hit show The Debaters on CBC since 2007.

However Patterson’s perceptions have shifted since he became a dad to two precocious daughters, which are on grand display in his new show which picks up on the themes introduced in his popular book published by Penguin Random House Canada in 2021 “Dad Up!”

?Audiences are invited to join this iconic Canadian comedian on a 90-minute fun ride mean to warm your heart, rekindle memories, and maybe most importantly, will get you out of the house and laughing with strangers.

Patterson is an award-winning stand-up comedian with over 25 years of international performance experience.

Patterdad is at Venables Theatre on Saturday Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, head to the Venables Theatre website here.