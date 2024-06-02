Oliver Station Street Market ready for kickoff on Sunday

Photo: Contributed

The first Oliver Station Street Market kicks off bright and early on Sunday morning.

The market will be full of vendors to pick up locally grown, baked, made, or created goods.

Running from June 2 until late September, local artisans, farmers, bakers and creators will offer a truly local Oliver experience.

There will be no market on June 23 - Roots and Fruits Expo and no market on September 22 - Festival of the Grape. Both of these events will be at the Oliver Community Centre. ?

Locals and visitors can join the market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on revitalized Station Street, between the Oliver Tourism Visitor Centre and the COAST Hotel.

For more information, head to stationstreetmarket.ca