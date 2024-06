Photo: Town of Osoyoos

A public hearing regarding a proposed duplex in Osoyoos will be held this month.

On June 11 at 2 p.m. in town council chambers, the public will have their chance to weigh in on bylaw amendments to allow for the construction of a duplex on the property at 5801 Oleander Drive.

All interested parties are welcome to attend, to provide feedback before council makes a decision.

For more information on how to participate in the hearing, click here.