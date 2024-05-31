Oliver's Rock & Roll Picnic is back to kick off Roots & Fruits festival

Photo: Contributed

Oliver's Rock & Roll Picnic is back!

Tickets are now on sale for the June 20 event featuring live entertainment and music spanning all eras and genres, all taking place at the Oliver Community Park in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m., and the lineup features plenty of Okanagan locals.

Plus, be sure to come hungry, as the admission price includes a tasting of gourmet hotdogs from Ward's Wine Country Kitchen, The Wienery and Fairview Mountain Restaurant.

Chefs from those top eateries will be battling to earn the 2024 title of "Top Dog," and attendees will get to vote on their favourite.

Oliver's Firehall Brewery will also be on scene pouring craft beverages, and there will also be local wines for purchase.

There are only a limited number of tickets for sale, at $25 for an adult, $10 for a student, and children under 10 can attend for free.

The event advises not to wait - last year, it sold out in advance.

For more information and tickets, click here.