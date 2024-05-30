Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club open house for National Bowls Day

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club is celebrating National Bowls Day, hosting a community open house on Sunday.

“Never bowled? Newcomers are welcome! Give it your best shot,” reads a social media post from the organization.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., seasoned players and novices alike can enjoy games, food, and entertainment at Gyro Park.

Games will be taking place on the green beside the Gyro Park bandshell.

Players interested in learning more can also enjoy three free lessons at a later time.

“Our season runs through to the fall,” reads a statement from the club.

“Bowls is a game of skill and strategy that is easy to learn but takes a lifetime to master. It is an inexpensive sport that is a fun and challenging activity.”

Introductory lessons are described as a hands-on approach on delivering the bowl, including practical game strategies and basic rules.

“Experienced members will be on hand to ensure you understand the sport and will provide personalized guidance.”

