Osoyoos Paintball drop-in special Sunday for players aged 12 and up

Photo: Osoyoos Paintball

Get ready for a special paintball event for those aged 12 and up in Osoyoos this weekend.

On Sunday, Osoyoos Paintball is hosting a drop-in session where players can walk-in and enjoy a game without having to book a group session.

"We're doing a kind of speedball Sunday," said Joe Dennis, owner of Osoyoos Paintball. "Teams get the practice that way too."

At 8 a.m., gates open with games getting underway at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.

Rentals are available at $45 per person, which includes admission. Admission with personal equipment is $25.

The business will also be offering discounted paint at 2,000 balls for $75.

Paintballs are .68 caliber, which means players must be 12 years or older, and those under 19 need parental permission to play.

Usually, games must be reserved ahead of time with a minimum of six players.

"That's why [the Sunday events] started, because we don't [usually] do walk-ins," Dennis said.

"Other fields, they have a minimum of 10 [for bookings], so if you don't have 10 people then you can't play."

This Sunday will be open to all eligible players to come by and enjoy the fun. The business may host other such drop-in Sundays in the future, when possible.

For more information or to book a future game click here.