Osoyoos plans for long-range look at boundary expansions on back burner

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Plans for a long-range look at municipal boundary expansions are on hold in Osoyoos as the town deals with more pressing matters.

In May 2023, town council heard from staff that the provincial government had advised the down to develop a long-term restructuring plan that can encompass all future boundary changes, such as a long-discussed acquisition of the East Bench neighbourhood, and other adjacent ares that already use municipal services.

The provincial authorities hoped to cut down on "one-off expansion requests" with one or two properties at a time joining the town, as happened earlier this week. Staff recommended adding a municipal restructuring project to town priorities, enabling staff to identify most likely candidates for future annexation.

One year later, this plan is on the back burner.

"It was put on council's priorities chart, it's there as a longer-term vision thing," said town CAO Ron Risling.

"We've got to deal with our water issues first."

The town is currently grappling with a pricy fix to a long-beleaguered water system, at a price tag of more than $51 million.

That takes priority for staff time for now, over a study into potential larger parcel expansion areas.

"When council talked about it, they wanted it to be clear to the public, this is not going to happen immediately," Risling said, adding it is his recollection a timeline of five to ten years out is more feasible.