Premier's stop in Oliver includes announcement of more funding for primary healthcare

Photo: Sarah Crookall Premier David Eby, centre, addresses media at South Okanagan General Hospital Wednesday, May 29.

BC Premier David Eby continued his South Okanagan tour Wednesday with a stop at South Okanagan General Hospital to announce expansions to the primary care network in the region.

Eby, flanked by MLA Roly Russell and Health Minister Adrian Dix, spoke to media from outside the hospital, which has seen its share of troubles due to short staffing in recent years. Frequently, the emergency room is closed temporarily.

But the matter at hand Wednesday was access to primary care.

Eby and Dix announced that the existing South Okanagan Similkameen primary care network, or PCN, will expand through a $2.2 million addition in funding for the rural growth plan.

One-time funding of $3.4 million is also being provided, which the government describes as being for "change management and capital funding."

"People in the B.C. Interior deserve high-quality health care, close to home," Eby said.

"An expanded South Okanagan primary care network means new family doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and more, delivering the care people deserve."

More details to come.