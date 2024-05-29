Town of Osoyoos boundaries expand by two properties

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Osoyoos is growing — by two properties.

Town staff have been working on expanding municipal boundaries to include 4305 Highway 3 East and 3719 62nd Avenue since May 2021.

A lengthy process has followed. Originally, the town had looked to acquire four properties in the area, but was told by the province that two of the parcels were exempt due to being part of the provincial "Osoyoos Irrigation District."

In January 2023, council voted to proceed with a process to acquire the two eligible properties, which came with a window for public feedback. None was received, and the process went forward.

The town received news in May 2024 that the Ministry of Municipal Affairs confirmed the boundary extensions.

RDOS zoning and bylaws still apply in the area until town council amends or repeals them. Town planners will need to update the Official Community Plan to include the new parcels.

In a report to council Tuesday, staff noted that "the community benefits from the additional properties added to the tax assessment."