BC Premier David Eby in Oliver to make announcement regarding healthcare

Photo: Sarah Crookall Premier David Eby speaks to constituents in Osoyoos Tuesday, May 28.

BC Premier David Eby will continue his tour in the South Okanagan this week with an announcement about healthcare services in the region.

The premier will be in Oliver alongside Adrian Dix, provincial health minister, at the South Okanagan General Hospital Wednesday morning.

Eby spent Tuesday in Osoyoos, speaking to farmers at a rally and making other stops in the community. The visit comes ahead of the October 2024 provincial election.

Castanet will have a reporter on scene Wednesday, and will update.