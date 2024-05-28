Castanet News' Oliver-Osoyoos edition is now live

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Sarah Crookall, left, is Castanet's reporter in Oliver and Osoyoos. Dexter Toth, right, is the sales manager - with the help of his beloved sidekick Archie!

There is a new home for local news in the South Okanagan.



Castanet’s Oliver-Osoyoos edition is now live, meaning readers in the area can stay up to date on everything happening in the area south of Penticton, the province and beyond — all in the same place.



“Oliver and Osoyoos are vibrant markets and we are very excited to be part of the community providing news, classifieds and more,” said Chris Kearney, Castanet’s senior vice-president and general manager.



Castanet’s new South Okanagan arm opened its office in Osoyoos this spring, staffed by sales manager Dexter Toth and reporter Sarah Crookall, with editorial support coming from Castanet's Penticton newsroom.

"We at Castanet have been covering news stories important to the South Okanagan for many years, but this will be the first time Oliver and Osoyoos will have their own edition on the website. That will allow readers in the region to see more targeted, local news first, along with all of Castanet's broader coverage," said Chelsea Powrie, Castanet’s regional editor for the South Okanagan.



“Everything from highlighting a new business, to in-depth coverage of local council decisions, to breaking news like wildfires — having a Castanet edition for the Oliver-Osoyoos area will mean more local stories, and more key information available to the communities.”



Castanet has also launched a new edition for Salmon Arm and the Shuswap region. With the new bureaus up and running, Castanet now has six newsrooms and six editions.



To access the Oliver-Osoyoos edition, click here. To see Castanet’s full list of editions, click here.



Have a South Okanagan news tip? Email the news team at [email protected].