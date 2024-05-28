'Some real challenges in this area:' B.C. House Leader in Osoyoos to meet with locals

Sarah Crookall

B.C. House Leader Ravi Kahlon is in Osoyoos Tuesday morning, taking questions from the media and sharing his government's priories for the area.

The NDP MLA spoke about meeting with local farmers to see how his government can support them, and a replanting fund.

“This is a phenomenal place to be,” said Kahlon. “But we know that right now, there's some real challenges in this area.”

“We know because they've been through some really traumatic experiences, whether it was fires, whether it's the weather pattern changes that we've seen, it's had a real impact on this community.”

Earlier in March, the province announced $70 million in funding through its replant program to replace damaged crops with climate-resilient varieties.

When asked about the losses local South Okanagan farmers have been seeing year-after-year, Kahlon said that members of the NDP caucus will be meeting farmers and others in the agriculture sector to assess what supports they need.

“No doubt, people here have been really dealing on the frontlines of climate change and the impacts,” Kahlon said.

“The $70 million that we provided for both replanting, as well as climate resiliency is an important step. We know there's more supports that are going to be needed to support people in this region.

“I know the Premier is going to be meeting with folks over the coming days and the Minister of Agriculture and Roly Russell, our local MLA, are meeting with folks to figure out how we can continue to support them.

“What happens here — this global economy — is critical to British Columbia's economy.”

Members of the media also asked questions about healthcare in the South Okanagan, referring to the local general hospital repeatedly closing its emergency services overnight.

“We have been focusing on attracting more healthcare professionals to British Columbia, focused on training more people here in British Columbia, and recognizing people's credentials,” Kahlon said.

“But what's fundamental for people is if you don't have housing available to communities, it's hard to bring people to the community to work in the facilities we need.”

Kahlon also spoke to his government’s prorities moving forward.

“Housing, health care, support for the local economy. These are the things that I think are the most important.”

Members of the NDP caucus will be in the South Okanagan over the next few days, attending events, including Osoyoos’ Stronger Together: Pro-Agriculture Rally at Gyro Park Tuesday.

Kahlon's visit comes ahead of the upcoming provincial election, set for Oct. 19, 2024.