Osoyoos council has a busy agenda with a public hearing and boundary expansion finalization

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos has a busy agenda heading into council chambers this week, including a hearing to seek feedback from the public about a residence.

On Tuesday, a public hearing is being held regarding a property at 4704 Main Street near Rattlesnake Canyon. The question is whether to exclude 0.2 hectares from the Agricultural Land Reserve, for which the land is currently designated, for a multi-family residence.

The Agricultural Land Reserve is a provincial zone where the main use is agriculture-related with farming encouraged and non-agricultural use restricted.

According to a report by town planner Shannon Duong, the area surrounding the property has various uses, including agricultural, business, and residential.

“Given its small size, and isolation from other agricultural lands, Administration finds that the property is unlikely to be used for substantive agricultural production in the future or included as part of a larger farm unit and the exclusion of the property from the ALR would not have substantial negative impacts on the overall agricultural land base within the town,” reads the report.

Three presentations are scheduled during the public hearing, including two from the applicant.

In other business slated for the council table, the mayor and chief administrative officer will be asked to sign the statutory declaration of the east-side boundary expansion for properties 4305 Highway 3 and 3719 62nd Avenue. The town will then formally determine the population size for the areas, which were extended on May 6.

“A population of census was taken on May 23,2024, and 7 are found to be residents of that boundary extension area of the Town of Osoyoos,” reads the statutory declaration by enumerator Rick Tayal.

Also on the council agenda, members will vote on appointing CAO Rod Rising as emergency program coordinator following the resignation of Jared Brounstein, director of operational services.

“In April of 2020, council appointed Jared Brounstein as the emergency program coordinator for the Town of Osoyoos,” read a report by Amy Robinson, deputy corporate officer.

“Director Brounstein will be leaving the organization at the beginning of June, and there is a need for Council to appoint an Emergency Program Coordinator for the Town of Osoyoos."

The emergency program coordinator organizes emergency preparedness, response, and recovery measures. The role also includes leading town staff during an emergency and “minimizing the long-term impacts of disasters on the community.”