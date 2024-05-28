Financially-burdened local farmers rally for support at Osoyoos Gyro Park

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Farmers are rallying for support of the agriculture industry in the Stronger Together: Pro-Agriculture Rally in Osoyoos on Tuesday.

From 2:30 to 4 p.m., the event, organized by union BC Fruit Growers Association, will see farmers and officials available to speak with members of the public at Gyro Park.

Organizers claim “growers are feeling the financial and emotional pressure of low yields, low returns, and an erosion of public awareness for local agriculture production.”

Following a heat dome in 2021, and a series of cold snaps that saw temperatures of -30 C, fruit growers have seen dwindling crops over the last few years.

“I am worried about the number of orchards and vineyards that are going up for sale,” said Sukhdeep Brar, vice president of the BCFGA. “I’m worried that there’s not a future in Okanagan farming for my kids.”

Speeches will be addressing what buyers and decision-makers can do to help a troubled fruit-growing industry.

Speakers include BCFGA president Peter Simonsen, Brar, Okanagan orchardist Penny Gamble, and former agriculture ministers Corky Evans and John Van Dongen.

The B.C. premier's office could also make an appearance.

Organizers with the BCFGA said there has been a general consensus among its members for getting out and speaking about the troubles farmers are facing.