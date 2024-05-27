85th Street Plaza ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate addition of downtown shaded hub

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

People in Osoyoos can celebrate the completion of a community hub in the downtown area.



At 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Town of Osoyoos will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 85th Street plaza.

The plaza has been touted as a shaded gathering place off Osoyoos’ Main Street, with event programming.

Monday morning, the Town issued a notice, alerting the public of the ribbon cutting event.

“Please join us for cake to celebrate this addition to our community,” reads the notice.

According to the event listing, the project had been made possible via the province’s destination development fund and the resort municipality initiative.

The destination development fund is a $30 million pool supporting tourism infrastructure. Additionally, the resort municipality initiative is a $39 million fund for projects that support jobs in tourism communities.