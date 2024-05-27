MLA Roly Russell officially accepts nomination to run again

Photo: Roly Russell

Current Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell has officially accepted his party's nomination to run again in the upcoming provincial election.

Russell, a Grand Forks local, won the seat four years ago as the NDP candidate, and is looking to keep the job.

"People in our communities have been through a lot — from the pandemic, to global inflation and climate-related disasters. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we have a leader who’s on our side, rather than paving the way for powerful interests that take advantage of people again,” said Russell in a press release issued Monday.

Russell will face off against former Oliver mayor and BC United Party, formerly BC Liberals, candidate Ron Hovanes. The Conservative Party of British Columbia does not have a Boundary-Similkameen candidate listed on their website at this time.