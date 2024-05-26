'Electrifying Rock and Roll' show with Rolling Stones hits coming to the Okanagan Valley

Photo: Facebook/File photo

Get ready to re-experience all the nostalgia, costumes and excitement of an electrifying Rock and Roll extravaganza, throwing all the way back to 1964.

LIPS - The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience is coming to Oliver and Vernon next month, with a musical journey through the Rolling Stones legacy.

LIPS will perform all of the classic Rolling Stones hits from every decade, including: "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Brown Sugar", "You Can't Always Get What You Want", "Wild Horses", "Jumpin' Jack Flash", "Gimme Shelter", "Miss You", and even tracks from the Stones' latest album "Hackney Diamonds" - "Angry", "Depending on You" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Fronted by Kelowna's Brian Dean, who originally hails from Leicestershire, England, he was worked hard to emanate Sir Mick Jagger in looks, sound, stage presence and his moves.

The rest of the group are veteran BC musicians, including guitarists Dave Fleming and Max Peterson, drummer Jay Dallamore, Bassist Rob McCulloch, keyboardist, and vocalist Amanda Dean, Vocalist and percussionist Lisa Dunn and Saxophonist/guitarist/percussionist Colin Moorman.

Presented by LMS Entertainment, and with a full stage show, all songs performed in the same key as the original recordings.

The show comes to Vernon on June 9, with tickets available online here.

The show comes to Oliver's Venables Theatre on June 16 and tickets can be found online here.

