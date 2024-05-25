Town of Oliver has pelty to do for Seniors’ Week

Photo: File photo

Plenty will be going on to celebrate and honour the many contributions seniors make to the community of Oliver for the first week of June, with a number of activities and events planned in the community.

The Town of Oliver, Oliver Senior Centre, Oliver and District Recreation, Better at Home, and other partners are working together to coordinate the week of activities and events.

The week is being celebrated in communities across British Columbia.

Oliver Town Council also officially proclaimed June 2 to 8, 2024 as Seniors’ Week.

To learn more, visit www.oliver.ca or stop by one of these locations to pick up a paper copy of the schedule:

Town Hall (6150 Main Street)

Town’s Finance Office (6173 Kootenay Street, on the lower level across the parking lot from Town Hall)

Oliver and District Recreation (6359 Park Drive)

Oliver Senior Centre (5876 Airport Street)

Desert Sun Counselling (762 Fairview Road)

A summary of events of the week include:

Complimentary access to the Oliver Fitness Room at the Oliver and District Recreation for seniors living in Oliver during the entire week.

Recreation staff will also be hosting a free outdoor fitness equipment circuit at Lion’s Park on June 4 and 6. Meet at the Lion’s Park washrooms at 3:30pm.

The Oliver Senior Centre is hosting a pancake breakfast to kick off the week on Sunday, June 2nd at 8:30 a.m. ($10 per person with discounts for Seniors 90+ years old or married for 50+ years),

BINGO! on Friday, June 7 at 1 p.m. (must purchase playing cards),

Dinner and dance to wrap up the week on Saturday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. (tickets must be purchased in advance of the event at the Oliver Senior Centre).

Oliver Mayor Johansen will be hosting two Walk and Talk sessions during the week to hear directly from local seniors: Monday, June 3rd, the Walk and Talk starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Hall Rose Garden, Wednesday, June 5th, the Walk and Talk starts at the Salmon Chief Statue in Bridge Park at 9:30 a.m.

The Town’s public works department will be hosting a coffee and plants discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6

The Town of Oliver is partnering with Better at Home, Simon Fraser University, and the BC Lung Foundation to host a do-it-yourself air filter workshop on Thursday, June 6 Participants must pre-register by calling 250-485-6200. There is a maximum of 30 seats. All supplies will be provided. The workshop runs from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. with a light dinner provided for all participants.



Any questions can be directed to the Town of Oliver at 250.485.6200.