Oliver public pool opening after delay due to leak

Photo: Google Maps

The Oliver and District Community Pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Opening was delayed due to a major leak.

"The source of the leak has been identified and the necessary repairs have been completed for the Oliver and District Community Pool to open for the season," reads a press release issued Friday from the Town of Olier.

"All lessons, classes and public swimming will be offered as scheduled."

The Town of Oliver also stated its thanks to the community for their patience. Anyone with questions can contact the Town of Oliver at 250.498.4985.