Town of Osoyoos alerts public to region's "very dry" Level 2 drought rating

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Lake.

The province has classified the Okanagan with a “very dry” drought rating, stating that drought effects will be prolonged unless the region sees extended rainfall.

On Thursday morning, the Town of Osoyoos issues a notice about the Okanagan Basin Water Board drought bulletin altering residents about the Level 2 “very dry” status.

With the Level 2 rating, municipalities and residents are encouraged to minimize unauthorized water use. However, water restrictions vary across the region.

“While recent localized rains have helped, drought conditions will persist into 2024 unless we have prolonged rain within the next few weeks,” reads the notice.

While the Okanagan remains at Level 2, drier parts of the province like the Peace region are currently at Levels 4 and 5, meaning they are extremely and exceptionally dry.

“Whether a utility moves to a higher restriction stage depends on several factors, including customer demand, infrastructure capacity, and local water supply conditions.”

The board said that water conservation can help mitigate the effects of drought.