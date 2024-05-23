Weekend bottle drive supports Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta fireworks

File Photo: UBCO

Osoyoos residents can donate to a bottle drive this weekend in support of the biggest celebration and fireworks show of the year.

On May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Osoyoos Festival Society is running its fireworks bottle drive with proceeds going to the popular Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day fireworks.

If you happen to miss the bottle drive, those with empties to spare can tell bottle depot organizers to donate returns to the Cherry Fiesta /Canada Day fireworks anytime before the event.

Earlier in April, the festival society was running into roadblocks while attempting to hit its $20,000 fundraising goal for the fireworks. It has since added more fundraising events.

In partnership with Watermark Beach Resort, the festival society will be hosting a Canada Day warm-up party on June 14, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy wine tastings, beef sliders, and music by Diane Ball at the Watermark vineyard ballroom. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to support fundraising efforts.

Party tickets will be available at Elvis Fine Jewelry, and at the door.

For more information about fundraising and the Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations click here.