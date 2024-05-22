Upgraded washroom ribbon cutting at Oliver park

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new Lion’s Park public washroom building upgrades this week.

On Wednesday, members of council and other dignitaries gathered to show off the building. Renovations were funded by the Federal and Provincial Governments’ Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the Town of Oliver’s contribution from the Provincial Government’s Growing Communities Fund and an additional contribution of funding from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

“Oliver’s use of the Growing Communities Fund addresses community demands and delivers services people can count on. These renovations make Lion’s Park more accessible so that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy this destination year-round. We’re thrilled to see Oliver working to continue to improve life for people in the Okanagan,” said Anne Kang, minister of municipal affairs, in a press release.

“Lion’s Park is a growing destination for people living in and travelling through Oliver. With a skate park, playground and extensive trail network, this park is a pillar of our community. Thanks to support from the provincial government, we can improve services and make this park more accessible for more people. Investing in people and the things that help them connect with neighbours and friends is now even more important than ever," said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

Upgrades to the Lion’s Park washroom include increased accessibility, an expansion to the footprint of the building, the addition of mechanical equipment to allow for the washroom to be operational year-round, upgrades to existing washrooms and the construction of a new universal washroom as well as the addition of shower rooms.

“I was very pleased to be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new expanded and updated Lion’s Park Washroom and shower facility," said Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen rural Oliver Area C director Rick Knodel.

"This represents an outstanding example of the fine working relationship between the RDOS Area C and the Town of Oliver. Area C and the Town of Oliver are striving to provide the best possible parks and recreation facilities to our citizens and we are working together to do this with the absolute lowest financial impact to residents that is possible."