Disc golf for all abilities kicks of Accessibility Week at 29 courses, main event in Keremeos

Disc golf players of all abilities can throw their best at the Playing in My Shoes event happening across the province this weekend.

As Accessibility Week Approaches on May 26, participants can play an accessible version of the sport at 29 different courses all playing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The clinic is designed to provide attendees with a sense of understanding what it means to play in someone else’s shoes,” reads the event listing.

“The goal of this clinic is to promote more inclusion and accessibility to disc golf and all sports.”

In the South Okanagan, there are two sites hosting the event: one at the Keremeos Pine Park and Disc Golf course, and the other at Penticton’s Skaha Lake Disc Golf Course.

Because of the park’s full accessibility, the Keremeos event will be the primary location for Playing in My Shoes.

On Sunday, four different types of game play will be offered: wheelchair throw, wrong arm throw, blindfold throw, and earplug throw. The game play is designed to enhance the mission of Playing in My Shoes; understanding other people’s experience.

Additionally, those with visual impairments can activate a sound device, activated via a phone app, to enhance game play.

For more information about the event click here.