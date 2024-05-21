Osoyoos' Kids Can Garden Day educates and shows children how to garden

Photo: Pixabay

Families can try out an educational and hands-on activity with the Kids Can Garden Day this weekend.

On Sunday, Osoyoos Home Hardware Building Centre and Osoyoos Parks and Recreation will be hosting a tree planting lesson and gardening workshop for children.

“With Spring in full gear, this is a great opportunity for parents looking for new and fun weekend activities where they can get outside with their kids and enjoy the warmer weather,“ reads a press release.

Starting at Gyro Park at 11 a.m., Osoyoos Parks and Recreation will be teaching kids how to plant a tree and the impact trees have on the environment. There will also be a “special dedication” during the session.

Then, participants will walk to Osoyoos Home Hardware where they can plant their own tomato plant during a gardening workshop.

“Kids will also receive free gardening gloves, gardening tools and a decorative thermometer so they can continue caring for their tomato plant at home.”

According to organizers, children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information email [email protected].