Unexpected goat drops by for visit at Osoyoos neighbours

A seemingly friendly neighbour made an evening visit to an Osoyoos resident's home on Victoria Day.



That neighbour was a goat.

On Monday evening, Brock Jackson came home to find the black and white mammal with horns on his doorstep near 87th Street.

"We just went out for a 10 minute walk came back and saw this big goat in our yard," Jackson said. "He was around for a little bit for about 15-20 minutes or something like that and then took off."

The hoofed animal left the home around 8 p.m., but according to social media posts, it was later found by another resident wandering down 87th Street.

"Hello, is anyone missing this goat? He followed us along 87th street and is now walking towards town," reads a Facebook post.

In photos, the goat can be seen wearing a collar.

"I mean, he seemed friendly, but he was pretty big," Jackson said. "And you can see in the pictures those horns are really massive so I wasn't really trying to engage with him or anything like that."

The goat did knock over one of two plants that were left out on the front step, nibbling on some leaves.

News about the lost goat erupted on social media. One user nicknamed the goat Gary and wrote a poem about the encounter.

"Gary the goat, with a twinkle in his eye,

Roamed through Osoyoos under a clear blue sky."

Others were curious about what happened to the animal after the sightings.

"Top news stories in Osoyoos today: 1. It's going to rain tonight. 2. 'Nucks lost 3. DID THE GOAT MAKE IT HOME? Does anyone know?," reads another Facebook post.

"I was gonna name him Stanley because when he when he showed up the Canucks were losing three-nothing," Jackson added.

"They got it to three-two and I was like 'If they come back and win this it's goat power but that didn't happen."

Whatever the goat's actual name is, the wandering neighbourly animal did elicit laughter and care from local residents.