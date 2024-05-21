Decide the best brunch on wheels at Oliver's Food Truck Brunch Showdown

Photo: Nostalgia Wines, Facebook

Hungry brunch enthusiasts can determine their favourite late morning foods during the Food Truck Brunch Showdown at Oliver’s Nostalgia Wines this weekend.

From 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Sunday, attendees can try the best late early lunch creations from various South Okanagan food trucks.

Contest participants looking to claim the "best brunch" title include Le Bazar, Krusty Joe’s Pizza, The Wienery, and Pit Stop Smokery.

On top of a morning and afternoon filling plates, guests will also be able to enjoy wine and mimosas/juice. For entertainment, Ron Rachinski and Rod Kitt will be performing Canadian-inspired campfire rock and country.

Ticketholders will be entered into a door prize draw worth over $250. Additionally, $5 from every ticket will support the Tour de Cure of BC Cancer Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.