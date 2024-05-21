Free pickleball lessons at Osoyoos' Sandy Beach

Photo: Desert Pickleball Club

Pickleball fans can make a racket as the Desert Pickleball Club begins offering free pickleball lessons, starting in June.

Twice a week, the club will be hosting lessons at Sandy Beach around 6 p.m.

On Tuesdays, lessons will be geared towards beginner and novice players. Meanwhile, novice to intermediate players can enjoy more advanced game techniques on Fridays.

In partnership with Sandy Beach Resort and Sessions Outdoor Sports, the lessons will be led by Helen Tidder and other club members.

“Helen is a very experienced and medal winning player with a background of introducing the game to new players and elevating experienced players,” reads a Desert Pickleball Club press release.

“She will be assisted by her husband Steve and certified coach David Kitner.“



According a statement from the club, it aims to create "a sense of inclusion and promote safety” while maintaining “equal play time for all skill levels.”

The lessons will be offered until the end of August.

For more information or to join click here.