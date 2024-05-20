Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department

Photo: Contributed

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be temporarily closed overnight due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Monday, May 20 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21. Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care, i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," says an email statement from Interior Health.

The hospital’s emergency room has been closed regularly over the last few years due to limited staff availability.