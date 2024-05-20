Osoyoos' Gyro Park and other park washrooms closing early due to limited staff and software issues

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Some Osoyoos public park washrooms are closing early due to “limited staff availability and software issues.”

In a public notice Friday, the Town of Osoyoos alerted residents and visitors of the changes.

Now, public washrooms with automatic locks at Legion Beach, Gyro Park, Desert Sunrise Marina, and Lion’s Park will have operating hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the notice, all other washrooms will be operating from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience while we work to try to resolve the issue,” reads the notice.